Chinese yuan rmb to Armenian drams today

Convert CNY to AMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
55,710.40 amd

1.000 CNY = 55.71 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8231.3590.9220.7881.53483.1941.344
1 HKD0.12810.1740.1180.1010.19610.6340.172
1 CAD0.7365.75810.6790.581.12961.2330.989
1 EUR1.0848.4821.47310.8541.66390.1991.457

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Armenian Dram
1 CNY55.71040 AMD
5 CNY278.55200 AMD
10 CNY557.10400 AMD
20 CNY1,114.20800 AMD
50 CNY2,785.52000 AMD
100 CNY5,571.04000 AMD
250 CNY13,927.60000 AMD
500 CNY27,855.20000 AMD
1000 CNY55,710.40000 AMD
2000 CNY111,420.80000 AMD
5000 CNY278,552.00000 AMD
10000 CNY557,104.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 AMD0.01795 CNY
5 AMD0.08975 CNY
10 AMD0.17950 CNY
20 AMD0.35900 CNY
50 AMD0.89750 CNY
100 AMD1.79500 CNY
250 AMD4.48750 CNY
500 AMD8.97500 CNY
1000 AMD17.95000 CNY
2000 AMD35.90000 CNY
5000 AMD89.75000 CNY
10000 AMD179.50000 CNY