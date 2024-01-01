Bulgarian levs to Armenian drams today

1,000 bgn
222,496 amd

1.000 BGN = 222.5 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:30
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Armenian Dram
1 BGN222.49600 AMD
5 BGN1,112.48000 AMD
10 BGN2,224.96000 AMD
20 BGN4,449.92000 AMD
50 BGN11,124.80000 AMD
100 BGN22,249.60000 AMD
250 BGN55,624.00000 AMD
500 BGN111,248.00000 AMD
1000 BGN222,496.00000 AMD
2000 BGN444,992.00000 AMD
5000 BGN1,112,480.00000 AMD
10000 BGN2,224,960.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Bulgarian Lev
1 AMD0.00449 BGN
5 AMD0.02247 BGN
10 AMD0.04494 BGN
20 AMD0.08989 BGN
50 AMD0.22472 BGN
100 AMD0.44945 BGN
250 AMD1.12361 BGN
500 AMD2.24723 BGN
1000 AMD4.49446 BGN
2000 AMD8.98892 BGN
5000 AMD22.47230 BGN
10000 AMD44.94460 BGN