Czech korunas to Armenian drams today

Convert CZK to AMD at the real exchange rate

10,000 czk
171,368 amd

1.000 CZK = 17.14 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.0840.8541,453.474.32490.20135.1090.966
1 USD0.92310.7881,340.843.98983.21132.3880.891
1 GBP1.1711.26911,701.735.063105.60741.1051.131
1 KRW0.0010.0010.00110.0030.0620.0240.001

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech koruna

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Armenian Dram
1 CZK17.13680 AMD
5 CZK85.68400 AMD
10 CZK171.36800 AMD
20 CZK342.73600 AMD
50 CZK856.84000 AMD
100 CZK1,713.68000 AMD
250 CZK4,284.20000 AMD
500 CZK8,568.40000 AMD
1000 CZK17,136.80000 AMD
2000 CZK34,273.60000 AMD
5000 CZK85,684.00000 AMD
10000 CZK171,368.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Czech Republic Koruna
1 AMD0.05835 CZK
5 AMD0.29177 CZK
10 AMD0.58354 CZK
20 AMD1.16708 CZK
50 AMD2.91770 CZK
100 AMD5.83539 CZK
250 AMD14.58848 CZK
500 AMD29.17695 CZK
1000 AMD58.35390 CZK
2000 AMD116.70780 CZK
5000 AMD291.76950 CZK
10000 AMD583.53900 CZK