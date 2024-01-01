Indonesian rupiahs to Armenian drams today

Convert IDR to AMD at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
25,332.60 amd

1.000 IDR = 0.02533 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:06
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Armenian Dram
1 IDR0.02533 AMD
5 IDR0.12666 AMD
10 IDR0.25333 AMD
20 IDR0.50665 AMD
50 IDR1.26663 AMD
100 IDR2.53326 AMD
250 IDR6.33315 AMD
500 IDR12.66630 AMD
1000 IDR25.33260 AMD
2000 IDR50.66520 AMD
5000 IDR126.66300 AMD
10000 IDR253.32600 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Indonesian Rupiah
1 AMD39.47480 IDR
5 AMD197.37400 IDR
10 AMD394.74800 IDR
20 AMD789.49600 IDR
50 AMD1,973.74000 IDR
100 AMD3,947.48000 IDR
250 AMD9,868.70000 IDR
500 AMD19,737.40000 IDR
1000 AMD39,474.80000 IDR
2000 AMD78,949.60000 IDR
5000 AMD197,374.00000 IDR
10000 AMD394,748.00000 IDR