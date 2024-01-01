Swedish kronor to Armenian drams today

Convert SEK to AMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
37,574.70 amd

kr1.000 SEK = ֏37.57 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:36
SEK to AMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

AMD
1 SEK to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High38.227038.2270
Low36.650535.7610
Average37.424036.9205
Change2.52%0.69%
1 SEK to AMD stats

The performance of SEK to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 38.2270 and a 30 day low of 36.6505. This means the 30 day average was 37.4240. The change for SEK to AMD was 2.52.

The performance of SEK to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 38.2270 and a 90 day low of 35.7610. This means the 90 day average was 36.9205. The change for SEK to AMD was 0.69.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75410.68983.9481.3553.875
1 EUR1.10510.8427.4611.80692.7241.4964.281
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85514.014110.0721.7765.081
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.430.2010.574

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Armenian Dram
1 SEK37.57470 AMD
5 SEK187.87350 AMD
10 SEK375.74700 AMD
20 SEK751.49400 AMD
50 SEK1,878.73500 AMD
100 SEK3,757.47000 AMD
250 SEK9,393.67500 AMD
500 SEK18,787.35000 AMD
1000 SEK37,574.70000 AMD
2000 SEK75,149.40000 AMD
5000 SEK187,873.50000 AMD
10000 SEK375,747.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Swedish Krona
1 AMD0.02661 SEK
5 AMD0.13307 SEK
10 AMD0.26614 SEK
20 AMD0.53227 SEK
50 AMD1.33069 SEK
100 AMD2.66137 SEK
250 AMD6.65343 SEK
500 AMD13.30685 SEK
1000 AMD26.61370 SEK
2000 AMD53.22740 SEK
5000 AMD133.06850 SEK
10000 AMD266.13700 SEK