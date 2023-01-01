100 Armenian drams to Swedish kronor

Convert AMD to SEK at the real exchange rate

100 amd
2.60 sek

1.00000 AMD = 0.02601 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8621.090890.88651.476891.646490.953618.9487
1 GBP1.1600911.2654105.4341.713291.910041.1062621.9818
1 USD0.916750.790264183.3211.353951.509430.874217.3714
1 INR0.01100270.009484570.012001810.01624980.01811590.0104920.208488

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Swedish Krona
1 AMD0.02601 SEK
5 AMD0.13006 SEK
10 AMD0.26011 SEK
20 AMD0.52022 SEK
50 AMD1.30056 SEK
100 AMD2.60112 SEK
250 AMD6.50280 SEK
500 AMD13.00560 SEK
1000 AMD26.01120 SEK
2000 AMD52.02240 SEK
5000 AMD130.05600 SEK
10000 AMD260.11200 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Armenian Dram
1 SEK38.44490 AMD
5 SEK192.22450 AMD
10 SEK384.44900 AMD
20 SEK768.89800 AMD
50 SEK1922.24500 AMD
100 SEK3844.49000 AMD
250 SEK9611.22500 AMD
500 SEK19222.45000 AMD
1000 SEK38444.90000 AMD
2000 SEK76889.80000 AMD
5000 SEK192224.50000 AMD
10000 SEK384449.00000 AMD