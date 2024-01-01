Armenian drams to Japanese yen today

Convert AMD to JPY at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
378 jpy

1.000 AMD = 0.3779 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2971.4761.6640.96618.243
1 GBP1.1711.272105.6711.7271.9471.13121.349
1 USD0.920.786183.0781.3581.5310.88916.785
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Japanese Yen
1 AMD0.37791 JPY
5 AMD1.88955 JPY
10 AMD3.77909 JPY
20 AMD7.55818 JPY
50 AMD18.89545 JPY
100 AMD37.79090 JPY
250 AMD94.47725 JPY
500 AMD188.95450 JPY
1000 AMD377.90900 JPY
2000 AMD755.81800 JPY
5000 AMD1,889.54500 JPY
10000 AMD3,779.09000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Armenian Dram
100 JPY264.61400 AMD
1000 JPY2,646.14000 AMD
1500 JPY3,969.21000 AMD
2000 JPY5,292.28000 AMD
3000 JPY7,938.42000 AMD
5000 JPY13,230.70000 AMD
5400 JPY14,289.15600 AMD
10000 JPY26,461.40000 AMD
15000 JPY39,692.10000 AMD
20000 JPY52,922.80000 AMD
25000 JPY66,153.50000 AMD
30000 JPY79,384.20000 AMD