Armenian drams to South African rand today

Convert AMD to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
47.24 zar

1.000 AMD = 0.04724 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08790.3011.4761.6640.96618.251
1 GBP1.1711.272105.6581.7271.9471.13121.355
1 USD0.920.786183.0811.3581.5310.88916.792
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / South African Rand
1 AMD0.04724 ZAR
5 AMD0.23618 ZAR
10 AMD0.47235 ZAR
20 AMD0.94471 ZAR
50 AMD2.36178 ZAR
100 AMD4.72355 ZAR
250 AMD11.80888 ZAR
500 AMD23.61775 ZAR
1000 AMD47.23550 ZAR
2000 AMD94.47100 ZAR
5000 AMD236.17750 ZAR
10000 AMD472.35500 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Armenian Dram
1 ZAR21.17050 AMD
5 ZAR105.85250 AMD
10 ZAR211.70500 AMD
20 ZAR423.41000 AMD
50 ZAR1,058.52500 AMD
100 ZAR2,117.05000 AMD
250 ZAR5,292.62500 AMD
500 ZAR10,585.25000 AMD
1000 ZAR21,170.50000 AMD
2000 ZAR42,341.00000 AMD
5000 ZAR105,852.50000 AMD
10000 ZAR211,705.00000 AMD