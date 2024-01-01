Armenian drams to Russian rubles today

Convert AMD to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
230.71 rub

1.000 AMD = 0.2307 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08790.2991.4761.6640.96618.252
1 GBP1.1711.272105.6561.7271.9471.1321.356
1 USD0.920.786183.0791.3581.5310.88916.793
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Russian Ruble
1 AMD0.23071 RUB
5 AMD1.15354 RUB
10 AMD2.30707 RUB
20 AMD4.61414 RUB
50 AMD11.53535 RUB
100 AMD23.07070 RUB
250 AMD57.67675 RUB
500 AMD115.35350 RUB
1000 AMD230.70700 RUB
2000 AMD461.41400 RUB
5000 AMD1,153.53500 RUB
10000 AMD2,307.07000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Armenian Dram
1 RUB4.33449 AMD
5 RUB21.67245 AMD
10 RUB43.34490 AMD
20 RUB86.68980 AMD
50 RUB216.72450 AMD
100 RUB433.44900 AMD
250 RUB1,083.62250 AMD
500 RUB2,167.24500 AMD
1000 RUB4,334.49000 AMD
2000 RUB8,668.98000 AMD
5000 RUB21,672.45000 AMD
10000 RUB43,344.90000 AMD