250 Armenian drams to Russian rubles

Convert AMD to RUB at the real exchange rate

250 amd
55.86 rub

1.00000 AMD = 0.22346 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:44
How to convert Armenian drams to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Russian Ruble
1 AMD0.22346 RUB
5 AMD1.11728 RUB
10 AMD2.23457 RUB
20 AMD4.46914 RUB
50 AMD11.17285 RUB
100 AMD22.34570 RUB
250 AMD55.86425 RUB
500 AMD111.72850 RUB
1000 AMD223.45700 RUB
2000 AMD446.91400 RUB
5000 AMD1117.28500 RUB
10000 AMD2234.57000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Armenian Dram
1 RUB4.47512 AMD
5 RUB22.37560 AMD
10 RUB44.75120 AMD
20 RUB89.50240 AMD
50 RUB223.75600 AMD
100 RUB447.51200 AMD
250 RUB1118.78000 AMD
500 RUB2237.56000 AMD
1000 RUB4475.12000 AMD
2000 RUB8950.24000 AMD
5000 RUB22375.60000 AMD
10000 RUB44751.20000 AMD