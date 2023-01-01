Armenian drams to Russian rubles today

Convert AMD to RUB at the real exchange rate

1000 amd
220.69 rub

1.00000 AMD = 0.22069 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:09
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87481.08590.30521.486451.670260.964418.7439
1 GBP1.1431211.2403103.2311.699211.909331.1024221.4268
1 USD0.921650.806257183.23061.371.539410.888917.2755
1 INR0.01107360.009687020.012014810.01646030.01849570.010680.207562

How to convert Armenian drams to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Russian Ruble
1 AMD0.22069 RUB
5 AMD1.10346 RUB
10 AMD2.20691 RUB
20 AMD4.41382 RUB
50 AMD11.03455 RUB
100 AMD22.06910 RUB
250 AMD55.17275 RUB
500 AMD110.34550 RUB
1000 AMD220.69100 RUB
2000 AMD441.38200 RUB
5000 AMD1103.45500 RUB
10000 AMD2206.91000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Armenian Dram
1 RUB4.53123 AMD
5 RUB22.65615 AMD
10 RUB45.31230 AMD
20 RUB90.62460 AMD
50 RUB226.56150 AMD
100 RUB453.12300 AMD
250 RUB1132.80750 AMD
500 RUB2265.61500 AMD
1000 RUB4531.23000 AMD
2000 RUB9062.46000 AMD
5000 RUB22656.15000 AMD
10000 RUB45312.30000 AMD