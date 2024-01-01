50 Armenian drams to Russian rubles

Convert AMD to RUB at the real exchange rate

50 amd
11.66 rub

֏1.000 AMD = руб0.2331 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:50
AMD to RUB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

RUB
1 AMD to RUBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.23720.2372
Low0.21890.2152
Average0.23040.2276
Change6.07%1.09%
1 AMD to RUB stats

The performance of AMD to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2372 and a 30 day low of 0.2189. This means the 30 day average was 0.2304. The change for AMD to RUB was 6.07.

The performance of AMD to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2372 and a 90 day low of 0.2152. This means the 90 day average was 0.2276. The change for AMD to RUB was 1.09.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Russian Ruble
1 AMD0.23314 RUB
5 AMD1.16568 RUB
10 AMD2.33135 RUB
20 AMD4.66270 RUB
50 AMD11.65675 RUB
100 AMD23.31350 RUB
250 AMD58.28375 RUB
500 AMD116.56750 RUB
1000 AMD233.13500 RUB
2000 AMD466.27000 RUB
5000 AMD1,165.67500 RUB
10000 AMD2,331.35000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Armenian Dram
1 RUB4.28936 AMD
5 RUB21.44680 AMD
10 RUB42.89360 AMD
20 RUB85.78720 AMD
50 RUB214.46800 AMD
100 RUB428.93600 AMD
250 RUB1,072.34000 AMD
500 RUB2,144.68000 AMD
1000 RUB4,289.36000 AMD
2000 RUB8,578.72000 AMD
5000 RUB21,446.80000 AMD
10000 RUB42,893.60000 AMD