Armenian dram to Russian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Armenian dram to Russian rubles is currently 0.233 today, reflecting a 0.018% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Armenian dram has remained relatively stable, with a -1.228% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Armenian dram to Russian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 0.238 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 0.233 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a 0.866% increase in value.