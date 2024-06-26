Russian ruble to Armenian drams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Russian ruble to Armenian drams is currently 4.422 today, reflecting a -0.545% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Russian ruble has remained relatively stable, with a -2.807% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Russian ruble to Armenian drams has fluctuated between a high of 4.687 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 4.337 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 3.011% increase in value.