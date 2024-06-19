아르메니아 드람 러시아 루블로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아르메니아 드람 러시아 루블로 is currently 0.214 today, reflecting a -6.120% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아르메니아 드람 has remained relatively stable, with a -6.503% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아르메니아 드람 러시아 루블로 has fluctuated between a high of 0.235 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 0.214 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -2.868% decrease in value.