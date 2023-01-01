Armenian drams to Euros today

Convert AMD to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
2.29 eur

1.00000 AMD = 0.00229 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87481.08590.31271.486121.670.9649518.7404
1 GBP1.1431211.2403103.2391.698841.909031.1030521.4228
1 USD0.921650.806257183.23751.36971.539170.8893517.2723
1 INR0.01107260.009686220.012013810.01645530.01849130.01068450.207506

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Euro
1 AMD0.00229 EUR
5 AMD0.01144 EUR
10 AMD0.02287 EUR
20 AMD0.04575 EUR
50 AMD0.11437 EUR
100 AMD0.22875 EUR
250 AMD0.57187 EUR
500 AMD1.14374 EUR
1000 AMD2.28747 EUR
2000 AMD4.57494 EUR
5000 AMD11.43735 EUR
10000 AMD22.87470 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Armenian Dram
1 EUR437.16500 AMD
5 EUR2185.82500 AMD
10 EUR4371.65000 AMD
20 EUR8743.30000 AMD
50 EUR21858.25000 AMD
100 EUR43716.50000 AMD
250 EUR109291.25000 AMD
500 EUR218582.50000 AMD
1000 EUR437165.00000 AMD
2000 EUR874330.00000 AMD
5000 EUR2185825.00000 AMD
10000 EUR4371650.00000 AMD