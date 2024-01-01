Swedish kronor to Armenian drams today

Convert SEK to AMD at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = ֏35.30 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:01
SEK to AMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

AMD
1 SEK to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High36.750838.4033
Low35.225935.2259
Average35.954337.0978
Change-3.94%-7.28%
1 SEK to AMD stats

The performance of SEK to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 36.7508 and a 30 day low of 35.2259. This means the 30 day average was 35.9543. The change for SEK to AMD was -3.94.

The performance of SEK to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 38.4033 and a 90 day low of 35.2259. This means the 90 day average was 37.0978. The change for SEK to AMD was -7.28.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9480.797.07211.05284.4451.3974.11
1 EUR1.05510.8347.45911.65789.0681.4734.335
1 GBP1.2651.19918.94713.981106.8311.7675.199
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56311.9410.1980.581

How to convert Swedish kronor to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish krona

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Armenian Dram
1 SEK35.30460 AMD
5 SEK176.52300 AMD
10 SEK353.04600 AMD
20 SEK706.09200 AMD
50 SEK1,765.23000 AMD
100 SEK3,530.46000 AMD
250 SEK8,826.15000 AMD
500 SEK17,652.30000 AMD
1000 SEK35,304.60000 AMD
2000 SEK70,609.20000 AMD
5000 SEK176,523.00000 AMD
10000 SEK353,046.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Swedish Krona
1 AMD0.02832 SEK
5 AMD0.14162 SEK
10 AMD0.28325 SEK
20 AMD0.56650 SEK
50 AMD1.41625 SEK
100 AMD2.83249 SEK
250 AMD7.08123 SEK
500 AMD14.16245 SEK
1000 AMD28.32490 SEK
2000 AMD56.64980 SEK
5000 AMD141.62450 SEK
10000 AMD283.24900 SEK