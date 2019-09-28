1 thousand Armenian drams to Swedish kronor

Convert AMD to SEK at the real exchange rate

1000 amd
28.19 sek

1.00000 AMD = 0.02819 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:7 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

AMD to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 SEK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86661.052687.55051.434481.648550.964818.4628
1GBP1.1539311.21465101.0291.655331.902351.1133221.3052
1USD0.950.823282183.17551.36281.566170.916717.5402
1INR0.0114220.009898140.012022810.01638460.01882970.01102130.210882

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Swedish Krona
1 AMD0.02819 SEK
5 AMD0.14096 SEK
10 AMD0.28193 SEK
20 AMD0.56386 SEK
50 AMD1.40965 SEK
100 AMD2.81929 SEK
250 AMD7.04823 SEK
500 AMD14.09645 SEK
1000 AMD28.19290 SEK
2000 AMD56.38580 SEK
5000 AMD140.96450 SEK
10000 AMD281.92900 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Armenian Dram
1 SEK35.47000 AMD
5 SEK177.35000 AMD
10 SEK354.70000 AMD
20 SEK709.40000 AMD
50 SEK1773.50000 AMD
100 SEK3547.00000 AMD
250 SEK8867.50000 AMD
500 SEK17735.00000 AMD
1000 SEK35470.00000 AMD
2000 SEK70940.00000 AMD
5000 SEK177350.00000 AMD
10000 SEK354700.00000 AMD