1 thousand Armenian drams to Swedish kronor

Convert AMD to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
26.44 sek

֏1.000 AMD = kr0.02644 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:56
AMD to SEK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

SEK
1 AMD to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02730.0280
Low0.02620.0262
Average0.02680.0271
Change-2.97%-1.59%
1 AMD to SEK stats

The performance of AMD to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0273 and a 30 day low of 0.0262. This means the 30 day average was 0.0268. The change for AMD to SEK was -2.97.

The performance of AMD to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0280 and a 90 day low of 0.0262. This means the 90 day average was 0.0271. The change for AMD to SEK was -1.59.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Swedish Krona
1 AMD0.02644 SEK
5 AMD0.13222 SEK
10 AMD0.26445 SEK
20 AMD0.52889 SEK
50 AMD1.32224 SEK
100 AMD2.64447 SEK
250 AMD6.61118 SEK
500 AMD13.22235 SEK
1000 AMD26.44470 SEK
2000 AMD52.88940 SEK
5000 AMD132.22350 SEK
10000 AMD264.44700 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Armenian Dram
1 SEK37.81470 AMD
5 SEK189.07350 AMD
10 SEK378.14700 AMD
20 SEK756.29400 AMD
50 SEK1,890.73500 AMD
100 SEK3,781.47000 AMD
250 SEK9,453.67500 AMD
500 SEK18,907.35000 AMD
1000 SEK37,814.70000 AMD
2000 SEK75,629.40000 AMD
5000 SEK189,073.50000 AMD
10000 SEK378,147.00000 AMD