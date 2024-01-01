Turkish liras to Armenian drams today

Convert TRY to AMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
11,692.70 amd

TL1.000 TRY = ֏11.69 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:49
TRY to AMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.877412.0601
Low11.685911.6859
Average11.757411.8869
Change-1.44%-2.61%
1 TRY to AMD stats

The performance of TRY to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.8774 and a 30 day low of 11.6859. This means the 30 day average was 11.7574. The change for TRY to AMD was -1.44.

The performance of TRY to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.0601 and a 90 day low of 11.6859. This means the 90 day average was 11.8869. The change for TRY to AMD was -2.61.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782277.42183.7161.3883.67348.708
1 EUR1.09110.853302.55591.3011.5144.00653.121
1 GBP1.2791.1721354.697107.0351.7754.69662.275
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.3020.0050.0130.176

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Armenian Dram
1 TRY11.69270 AMD
5 TRY58.46350 AMD
10 TRY116.92700 AMD
20 TRY233.85400 AMD
50 TRY584.63500 AMD
100 TRY1,169.27000 AMD
250 TRY2,923.17500 AMD
500 TRY5,846.35000 AMD
1000 TRY11,692.70000 AMD
2000 TRY23,385.40000 AMD
5000 TRY58,463.50000 AMD
10000 TRY116,927.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Turkish Lira
1 AMD0.08552 TRY
5 AMD0.42762 TRY
10 AMD0.85524 TRY
20 AMD1.71047 TRY
50 AMD4.27619 TRY
100 AMD8.55237 TRY
250 AMD21.38092 TRY
500 AMD42.76185 TRY
1000 AMD85.52370 TRY
2000 AMD171.04740 TRY
5000 AMD427.61850 TRY
10000 AMD855.23700 TRY