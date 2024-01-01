Hong Kong dollars to Armenian drams today

Convert HKD to AMD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = ֏50.02 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:47
HKD to AMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

AMD
1 HKD to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High50.022050.0220
Low49.658049.5151
Average49.819649.7844
Change0.34%0.36%
1 HKD to AMD stats

The performance of HKD to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 50.0220 and a 30 day low of 49.6580. This means the 30 day average was 49.8196. The change for HKD to AMD was 0.34.

The performance of HKD to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 50.0220 and a 90 day low of 49.5151. This means the 90 day average was 49.7844. The change for HKD to AMD was 0.36.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Armenian Dram
100 HKD5,002.20000 AMD
200 HKD10,004.40000 AMD
300 HKD15,006.60000 AMD
500 HKD25,011.00000 AMD
1000 HKD50,022.00000 AMD
2000 HKD100,044.00000 AMD
2500 HKD125,055.00000 AMD
3000 HKD150,066.00000 AMD
4000 HKD200,088.00000 AMD
5000 HKD250,110.00000 AMD
10000 HKD500,220.00000 AMD
20000 HKD1,000,440.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Hong Kong Dollar
1 AMD0.01999 HKD
5 AMD0.09996 HKD
10 AMD0.19991 HKD
20 AMD0.39982 HKD
50 AMD0.99956 HKD
100 AMD1.99912 HKD
250 AMD4.99780 HKD
500 AMD9.99560 HKD
1000 AMD19.99120 HKD
2000 AMD39.98240 HKD
5000 AMD99.95600 HKD
10000 AMD199.91200 HKD