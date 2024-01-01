Bulgarian levs to Armenian drams today

Convert BGN to AMD at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = ֏210.1 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:16
BGN to AMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

AMD
1 BGN to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High216.3310221.9320
Low208.6140208.6140
Average212.8175217.0138
Change-2.30%-4.78%
1 BGN to AMD stats

The performance of BGN to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 216.3310 and a 30 day low of 208.6140. This means the 30 day average was 212.8175. The change for BGN to AMD was -2.30.

The performance of BGN to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 221.9320 and a 90 day low of 208.6140. This means the 90 day average was 217.0138. The change for BGN to AMD was -4.78.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Armenian Dram
1 BGN210.13500 AMD
5 BGN1,050.67500 AMD
10 BGN2,101.35000 AMD
20 BGN4,202.70000 AMD
50 BGN10,506.75000 AMD
100 BGN21,013.50000 AMD
250 BGN52,533.75000 AMD
500 BGN105,067.50000 AMD
1000 BGN210,135.00000 AMD
2000 BGN420,270.00000 AMD
5000 BGN1,050,675.00000 AMD
10000 BGN2,101,350.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Bulgarian Lev
1 AMD0.00476 BGN
5 AMD0.02379 BGN
10 AMD0.04759 BGN
20 AMD0.09518 BGN
50 AMD0.23794 BGN
100 AMD0.47588 BGN
250 AMD1.18971 BGN
500 AMD2.37942 BGN
1000 AMD4.75884 BGN
2000 AMD9.51768 BGN
5000 AMD23.79420 BGN
10000 AMD47.58840 BGN