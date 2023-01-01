500 Armenian drams to Bulgarian levs

Convert AMD to BGN at the real exchange rate

500 amd
2.38 bgn

1.00000 AMD = 0.00475 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:3 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

AMD to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 BGN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866951.053687.62741.433841.647280.963218.4122
1GBP1.1534711.2153101.0761.65391.900091.1110221.238
1USD0.94910.822842183.16951.36091.563480.914117.4755
1INR0.0114120.009893560.012023610.0163630.01879870.01099080.210119

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Bulgarian Lev
1 AMD0.00475 BGN
5 AMD0.02377 BGN
10 AMD0.04754 BGN
20 AMD0.09507 BGN
50 AMD0.23768 BGN
100 AMD0.47536 BGN
250 AMD1.18840 BGN
500 AMD2.37681 BGN
1000 AMD4.75361 BGN
2000 AMD9.50722 BGN
5000 AMD23.76805 BGN
10000 AMD47.53610 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Armenian Dram
1 BGN210.36700 AMD
5 BGN1051.83500 AMD
10 BGN2103.67000 AMD
20 BGN4207.34000 AMD
50 BGN10518.35000 AMD
100 BGN21036.70000 AMD
250 BGN52591.75000 AMD
500 BGN105183.50000 AMD
1000 BGN210367.00000 AMD
2000 BGN420734.00000 AMD
5000 BGN1051835.00000 AMD
10000 BGN2103670.00000 AMD