Bulgarian lev to Armenian drams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Armenian drams is currently 210.157 today, reflecting a 0.113% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -0.018% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Armenian drams has fluctuated between a high of 210.758 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 208.093 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a -0.509% decrease in value.