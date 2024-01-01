Euros to Armenian drams today

Convert EUR to AMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
423,603 amd

€1.000 EUR = ֏423.6 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:11
EUR to AMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High424.4350424.4350
Low418.3550414.3130
Average421.1815419.3041
Change0.94%1.39%
1 EUR to AMD stats

The performance of EUR to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 424.4350 and a 30 day low of 418.3550. This means the 30 day average was 421.1815. The change for EUR to AMD was 0.94.

The performance of EUR to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 424.4350 and a 90 day low of 414.3130. This means the 90 day average was 419.3041. The change for EUR to AMD was 1.39.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7810.8581.38783.8011.536146.533.933
1 GBP1.28111.0991.776107.3071.967187.6325.036
1 CHF1.1660.9111.61797.6811.79170.8014.584
1 CAD0.7210.5630.618160.4081.107105.6262.835

Conversion rates Euro / Armenian Dram
1 EUR423.60300 AMD
5 EUR2,118.01500 AMD
10 EUR4,236.03000 AMD
20 EUR8,472.06000 AMD
50 EUR21,180.15000 AMD
100 EUR42,360.30000 AMD
250 EUR105,900.75000 AMD
500 EUR211,801.50000 AMD
1000 EUR423,603.00000 AMD
2000 EUR847,206.00000 AMD
5000 EUR2,118,015.00000 AMD
10000 EUR4,236,030.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Euro
1 AMD0.00236 EUR
5 AMD0.01180 EUR
10 AMD0.02361 EUR
20 AMD0.04721 EUR
50 AMD0.11803 EUR
100 AMD0.23607 EUR
250 AMD0.59018 EUR
500 AMD1.18035 EUR
1000 AMD2.36070 EUR
2000 AMD4.72140 EUR
5000 AMD11.80350 EUR
10000 AMD23.60700 EUR