Euro to Armenian drams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Armenian drams is currently 423.603 today, reflecting a 1.254% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a 0.639% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Armenian drams has fluctuated between a high of 423.719 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 417.702 on 01-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.619% increase in value.