10,000 jpy
26,495.10 amd

¥1.000 JPY = ֏2.650 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JPY to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.64952.6495
Low2.39922.3983
Average2.48732.4711
Change10.03%5.50%
1 JPY to AMD stats

The performance of JPY to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.6495 and a 30 day low of 2.3992. This means the 30 day average was 2.4873. The change for JPY to AMD was 10.03.

The performance of JPY to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.6495 and a 90 day low of 2.3983. This means the 90 day average was 2.4711. The change for JPY to AMD was 5.50.

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7810.9171.5361.3870.8587.1691.327
1 GBP1.28111.1741.9671.7761.0999.181.699
1 EUR1.0910.85211.6761.5140.9367.8221.447
1 AUD0.6510.5090.59710.9030.5594.6680.864

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Armenian Dram
100 JPY264.95100 AMD
1000 JPY2,649.51000 AMD
1500 JPY3,974.26500 AMD
2000 JPY5,299.02000 AMD
3000 JPY7,948.53000 AMD
5000 JPY13,247.55000 AMD
5400 JPY14,307.35400 AMD
10000 JPY26,495.10000 AMD
15000 JPY39,742.65000 AMD
20000 JPY52,990.20000 AMD
25000 JPY66,237.75000 AMD
30000 JPY79,485.30000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Japanese Yen
1 AMD0.37743 JPY
5 AMD1.88715 JPY
10 AMD3.77429 JPY
20 AMD7.54858 JPY
50 AMD18.87145 JPY
100 AMD37.74290 JPY
250 AMD94.35725 JPY
500 AMD188.71450 JPY
1000 AMD377.42900 JPY
2000 AMD754.85800 JPY
5000 AMD1,887.14500 JPY
10000 AMD3,774.29000 JPY