500 try
7782.80 amd

1.00000 TRY = 15.56560 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:0 UTC
TRY to AMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 AMD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Armenian Dram
1 TRY15.56560 AMD
5 TRY77.82800 AMD
10 TRY155.65600 AMD
20 TRY311.31200 AMD
50 TRY778.28000 AMD
100 TRY1556.56000 AMD
250 TRY3891.40000 AMD
500 TRY7782.80000 AMD
1000 TRY15565.60000 AMD
2000 TRY31131.20000 AMD
5000 TRY77828.00000 AMD
10000 TRY155656.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Turkish Lira
1 AMD0.06424 TRY
5 AMD0.32122 TRY
10 AMD0.64244 TRY
20 AMD1.28488 TRY
50 AMD3.21220 TRY
100 AMD6.42441 TRY
250 AMD16.06103 TRY
500 AMD32.12205 TRY
1000 AMD64.24410 TRY
2000 AMD128.48820 TRY
5000 AMD321.22050 TRY
10000 AMD642.44100 TRY