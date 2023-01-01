1 Turkish lira to Armenian drams

Convert TRY to AMD at the real exchange rate

1 try
15.57 amd

1.00000 TRY = 15.56730 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TRY to AMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 AMD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86541.050487.45111.443931.660710.963518.8569
1GBP1.1555411.2138101.0551.668551.919051.1133621.7903
1USD0.9520.823859183.2551.374651.581030.917317.9521
1INR0.0114350.009895610.012011310.01651130.01899020.0110180.215628

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish lira

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Armenian Dram
1 TRY15.56730 AMD
5 TRY77.83650 AMD
10 TRY155.67300 AMD
20 TRY311.34600 AMD
50 TRY778.36500 AMD
100 TRY1556.73000 AMD
250 TRY3891.82500 AMD
500 TRY7783.65000 AMD
1000 TRY15567.30000 AMD
2000 TRY31134.60000 AMD
5000 TRY77836.50000 AMD
10000 TRY155673.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Turkish Lira
1 AMD0.06424 TRY
5 AMD0.32119 TRY
10 AMD0.64237 TRY
20 AMD1.28474 TRY
50 AMD3.21186 TRY
100 AMD6.42372 TRY
250 AMD16.05930 TRY
500 AMD32.11860 TRY
1000 AMD64.23720 TRY
2000 AMD128.47440 TRY
5000 AMD321.18600 TRY
10000 AMD642.37200 TRY