Swedish krona to Armenian drams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Armenian drams is currently 37.574 today, reflecting a -0.497% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -1.668% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Armenian drams has fluctuated between a high of 38.250 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 37.539 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.460% decrease in value.