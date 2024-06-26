Swedish krona to Armenian drams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Armenian drams is currently 36.685 today, reflecting a -0.582% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -1.290% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Armenian drams has fluctuated between a high of 37.213 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 36.616 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a -0.338% decrease in value.