스웨덴 크로나 아르메니아 드람스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 스웨덴 크로나 아르메니아 드람스 is currently 36.902 today, reflecting a -0.211% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 스웨덴 크로나 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.110% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 스웨덴 크로나 아르메니아 드람스 has fluctuated between a high of 37.292 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 36.776 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.394% increase in value.