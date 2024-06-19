아르메니아 드람 to Swedish kronor exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아르메니아 드람 to Swedish kronor is currently 0.027 today, reflecting a -0.535% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아르메니아 드람 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.697% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아르메니아 드람 to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 0.027 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 0.027 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -1.203% decrease in value.