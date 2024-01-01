50 Bulgarian levs to Armenian drams

Convert BGN to AMD at the real exchange rate

50 bgn
10,831.80 amd

лв1.000 BGN = ֏216.6 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:51
BGN to AMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High217.1480217.1480
Low213.9220211.8680
Average215.7827214.6024
Change0.91%1.44%
1 BGN to AMD stats

The performance of BGN to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 217.1480 and a 30 day low of 213.9220. This means the 30 day average was 215.7827. The change for BGN to AMD was 0.91.

The performance of BGN to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 217.1480 and a 90 day low of 211.8680. This means the 90 day average was 214.6024. The change for BGN to AMD was 1.44.

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Armenian Dram
1 BGN216.63600 AMD
5 BGN1,083.18000 AMD
10 BGN2,166.36000 AMD
20 BGN4,332.72000 AMD
50 BGN10,831.80000 AMD
100 BGN21,663.60000 AMD
250 BGN54,159.00000 AMD
500 BGN108,318.00000 AMD
1000 BGN216,636.00000 AMD
2000 BGN433,272.00000 AMD
5000 BGN1,083,180.00000 AMD
10000 BGN2,166,360.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Bulgarian Lev
1 AMD0.00462 BGN
5 AMD0.02308 BGN
10 AMD0.04616 BGN
20 AMD0.09232 BGN
50 AMD0.23080 BGN
100 AMD0.46160 BGN
250 AMD1.15401 BGN
500 AMD2.30802 BGN
1000 AMD4.61604 BGN
2000 AMD9.23208 BGN
5000 AMD23.08020 BGN
10000 AMD46.16040 BGN