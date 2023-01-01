50 Bulgarian levs to Armenian drams

Convert BGN to AMD at the real exchange rate

50 bgn
11,249.20 amd

1.00000 BGN = 224.98400 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9141.642711.363351.518951.339350.79336718.7828
1 EUR1.094111.797291.491641.661881.465380.8680520.5503
1 NZD0.608750.55639310.8299390.924660.8153290.48296211.434
1 CAD0.7334870.6704021.2049111.114130.9823960.58192513.7769

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Armenian Dram
1 BGN224.98400 AMD
5 BGN1124.92000 AMD
10 BGN2249.84000 AMD
20 BGN4499.68000 AMD
50 BGN11249.20000 AMD
100 BGN22498.40000 AMD
250 BGN56246.00000 AMD
500 BGN112492.00000 AMD
1000 BGN224984.00000 AMD
2000 BGN449968.00000 AMD
5000 BGN1124920.00000 AMD
10000 BGN2249840.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Bulgarian Lev
1 AMD0.00444 BGN
5 AMD0.02222 BGN
10 AMD0.04445 BGN
20 AMD0.08890 BGN
50 AMD0.22224 BGN
100 AMD0.44448 BGN
250 AMD1.11119 BGN
500 AMD2.22239 BGN
1000 AMD4.44477 BGN
2000 AMD8.88954 BGN
5000 AMD22.22385 BGN
10000 AMD44.44770 BGN