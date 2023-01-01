Brazilian reais to Armenian drams today

Convert BRL to AMD at the real exchange rate

1000 brl
82995.10 amd

1.00000 BRL = 82.99510 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87491.087690.51881.492081.673620.9652518.7806
1 GBP1.1429911.2431103.4611.705411.91291.1032721.4657
1 USD0.919450.804441183.2281.37191.538820.8875517.2679
1 INR0.01104740.00966550.012015210.01648360.01848920.01066410.207477

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Armenian Dram
1 BRL82.99510 AMD
5 BRL414.97550 AMD
10 BRL829.95100 AMD
20 BRL1659.90200 AMD
50 BRL4149.75500 AMD
100 BRL8299.51000 AMD
250 BRL20748.77500 AMD
500 BRL41497.55000 AMD
1000 BRL82995.10000 AMD
2000 BRL165990.20000 AMD
5000 BRL414975.50000 AMD
10000 BRL829951.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Brazilian Real
1 AMD0.01205 BRL
5 AMD0.06024 BRL
10 AMD0.12049 BRL
20 AMD0.24098 BRL
50 AMD0.60245 BRL
100 AMD1.20489 BRL
250 AMD3.01222 BRL
500 AMD6.02445 BRL
1000 AMD12.04890 BRL
2000 AMD24.09780 BRL
5000 AMD60.24450 BRL
10000 AMD120.48900 BRL