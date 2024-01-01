Romanian leus to Armenian drams today

Convert RON to AMD

1,000 ron
83,505 amd

L1.000 RON = ֏83.51 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:52
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Armenian Dram
1 RON83.50500 AMD
5 RON417.52500 AMD
10 RON835.05000 AMD
20 RON1,670.10000 AMD
50 RON4,175.25000 AMD
100 RON8,350.50000 AMD
250 RON20,876.25000 AMD
500 RON41,752.50000 AMD
1000 RON83,505.00000 AMD
2000 RON167,010.00000 AMD
5000 RON417,525.00000 AMD
10000 RON835,050.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Romanian Leu
1 AMD0.01198 RON
5 AMD0.05988 RON
10 AMD0.11975 RON
20 AMD0.23951 RON
50 AMD0.59877 RON
100 AMD1.19753 RON
250 AMD2.99382 RON
500 AMD5.98765 RON
1000 AMD11.97530 RON
2000 AMD23.95060 RON
5000 AMD59.87650 RON
10000 AMD119.75300 RON