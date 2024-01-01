5,000 Armenian drams to Romanian leus

Convert AMD to RON at the real exchange rate

5,000 amd
58.04 ron

֏1.000 AMD = L0.01161 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:48
AMD to RON conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

RON
1 AMD to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01180.0120
Low0.01150.0115
Average0.01160.0118
Change-1.19%-1.44%
1 AMD to RON stats

The performance of AMD to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0118 and a 30 day low of 0.0115. This means the 30 day average was 0.0116. The change for AMD to RON was -1.19.

The performance of AMD to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0120 and a 90 day low of 0.0115. This means the 90 day average was 0.0118. The change for AMD to RON was -1.44.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Romanian Leu
1 AMD0.01161 RON
5 AMD0.05804 RON
10 AMD0.11607 RON
20 AMD0.23215 RON
50 AMD0.58037 RON
100 AMD1.16074 RON
250 AMD2.90185 RON
500 AMD5.80370 RON
1000 AMD11.60740 RON
2000 AMD23.21480 RON
5000 AMD58.03700 RON
10000 AMD116.07400 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Armenian Dram
1 RON86.15180 AMD
5 RON430.75900 AMD
10 RON861.51800 AMD
20 RON1,723.03600 AMD
50 RON4,307.59000 AMD
100 RON8,615.18000 AMD
250 RON21,537.95000 AMD
500 RON43,075.90000 AMD
1000 RON86,151.80000 AMD
2000 RON172,303.60000 AMD
5000 RON430,759.00000 AMD
10000 RON861,518.00000 AMD