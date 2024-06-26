Romanian leu to Armenian drams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to Armenian drams is currently 83.505 today, reflecting a -0.171% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.340% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to Armenian drams has fluctuated between a high of 83.937 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 83.256 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.343% increase in value.