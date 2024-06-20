루마니아 레우 아르메니아 드람스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 루마니아 레우 아르메니아 드람스 is currently 83.485 today, reflecting a -0.375% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 루마니아 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.265% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 루마니아 레우 아르메니아 드람스 has fluctuated between a high of 83.937 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 83.203 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.405% decrease in value.