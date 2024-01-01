Polish zloty to Armenian drams today

Convert PLN to AMD at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = ֏96.30 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:07
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PLN to AMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AMD
1 PLN to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High101.8500101.8500
Low96.301796.3017
Average98.898099.5069
Change-5.45%-2.19%
View full history

1 PLN to AMD stats

The performance of PLN to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 101.8500 and a 30 day low of 96.3017. This means the 30 day average was 98.8980. The change for PLN to AMD was -5.45.

The performance of PLN to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 101.8500 and a 90 day low of 96.3017. This means the 90 day average was 99.5069. The change for PLN to AMD was -2.19.

Track market ratesView PLN to AMD chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9260.7784.0710.8661,379.3410.94123.358
1 EUR1.0810.83290.8090.9351,489.8911.81725.231
1 GBP1.2981.2021109.1361.1241,790.5914.20330.323
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0116.4070.130.278

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Armenian Dram
1 PLN96.30170 AMD
5 PLN481.50850 AMD
10 PLN963.01700 AMD
20 PLN1,926.03400 AMD
50 PLN4,815.08500 AMD
100 PLN9,630.17000 AMD
250 PLN24,075.42500 AMD
500 PLN48,150.85000 AMD
1000 PLN96,301.70000 AMD
2000 PLN192,603.40000 AMD
5000 PLN481,508.50000 AMD
10000 PLN963,017.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Polish Zloty
1 AMD0.01038 PLN
5 AMD0.05192 PLN
10 AMD0.10384 PLN
20 AMD0.20768 PLN
50 AMD0.51920 PLN
100 AMD1.03840 PLN
250 AMD2.59600 PLN
500 AMD5.19200 PLN
1000 AMD10.38400 PLN
2000 AMD20.76800 PLN
5000 AMD51.92000 PLN
10000 AMD103.84000 PLN