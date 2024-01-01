100 Armenian drams to Polish zloty

Convert AMD to PLN at the real exchange rate

100 amd
1.00 pln

֏1.000 AMD = zł0.009996 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:43
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

AMD to PLN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PLN
1 AMD to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01020.0105
Low0.00980.0098
Average0.01000.0102
Change-1.32%-1.16%
View full history

1 AMD to PLN stats

The performance of AMD to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0102 and a 30 day low of 0.0098. This means the 30 day average was 0.0100. The change for AMD to PLN was -1.32.

The performance of AMD to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0105 and a 90 day low of 0.0098. This means the 90 day average was 0.0102. The change for AMD to PLN was -1.16.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8411.10592.6351.491.6320.9421.795
1 GBP1.18811.313110.0961.7711.9391.11725.903
1 USD0.9050.762183.8441.3491.4770.85119.726
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Polish Zloty
1 AMD0.01000 PLN
5 AMD0.04998 PLN
10 AMD0.09995 PLN
20 AMD0.19991 PLN
50 AMD0.49977 PLN
100 AMD0.99955 PLN
250 AMD2.49888 PLN
500 AMD4.99775 PLN
1000 AMD9.99550 PLN
2000 AMD19.99100 PLN
5000 AMD49.97750 PLN
10000 AMD99.95500 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Armenian Dram
1 PLN100.04500 AMD
5 PLN500.22500 AMD
10 PLN1,000.45000 AMD
20 PLN2,000.90000 AMD
50 PLN5,002.25000 AMD
100 PLN10,004.50000 AMD
250 PLN25,011.25000 AMD
500 PLN50,022.50000 AMD
1000 PLN100,045.00000 AMD
2000 PLN200,090.00000 AMD
5000 PLN500,225.00000 AMD
10000 PLN1,000,450.00000 AMD