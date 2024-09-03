Maldivian rufiyaa to Armenian drams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Maldivian rufiyaa to Armenian drams is currently 25.148 today, reflecting a -0.714% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Maldivian rufiyaa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.655% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Maldivian rufiyaa to Armenian drams has fluctuated between a high of 25.542 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 25.148 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -1.412% decrease in value.