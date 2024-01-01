Maldivian rufiyaas to Omani rials today

Convert MVR to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
24.992 omr

MVR1.000 MVR = ر.ع.0.02499 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:52
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MVR to OMR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

OMR
1 MVR to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02530.0253
Low0.02500.0249
Average0.02510.0252
Change-1.30%0.10%
View full history

1 MVR to OMR stats

The performance of MVR to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0253 and a 30 day low of 0.0250. This means the 30 day average was 0.0251. The change for MVR to OMR was -1.30.

The performance of MVR to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0253 and a 90 day low of 0.0249. This means the 90 day average was 0.0252. The change for MVR to OMR was 0.10.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDZAREURAUDCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD117.9670.9051.491.3550.76283.951.307
1 ZAR0.05610.050.0830.0750.0424.6730.073
1 EUR1.10419.84211.6451.4970.84292.711.444
1 AUD0.67112.0580.60810.9090.51256.3430.877

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Maldivian rufiyaa

MVR to USD

MVR to ZAR

MVR to EUR

MVR to AUD

MVR to CAD

MVR to GBP

MVR to INR

MVR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Omani Rial
1 MVR0.02499 OMR
5 MVR0.12496 OMR
10 MVR0.24992 OMR
20 MVR0.49984 OMR
50 MVR1.24960 OMR
100 MVR2.49919 OMR
250 MVR6.24798 OMR
500 MVR12.49595 OMR
1000 MVR24.99190 OMR
2000 MVR49.98380 OMR
5000 MVR124.95950 OMR
10000 MVR249.91900 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 OMR40.01300 MVR
5 OMR200.06500 MVR
10 OMR400.13000 MVR
20 OMR800.26000 MVR
50 OMR2,000.65000 MVR
100 OMR4,001.30000 MVR
250 OMR10,003.25000 MVR
500 OMR20,006.50000 MVR
1000 OMR40,013.00000 MVR
2000 OMR80,026.00000 MVR
5000 OMR200,065.00000 MVR
10000 OMR400,130.00000 MVR