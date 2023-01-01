10 thousand Maldivian rufiyaas to Omani rials

Convert MVR to OMR at the real exchange rate

10000 mvr
249.030 omr

1.00000 MVR = 0.02490 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Maldivian rufiyaas

MVR to USD

MVR to ZAR

MVR to EUR

MVR to AUD

MVR to CAD

MVR to GBP

MVR to INR

MVR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Omani Rial
1 MVR0.02490 OMR
5 MVR0.12452 OMR
10 MVR0.24903 OMR
20 MVR0.49806 OMR
50 MVR1.24515 OMR
100 MVR2.49030 OMR
250 MVR6.22575 OMR
500 MVR12.45150 OMR
1000 MVR24.90300 OMR
2000 MVR49.80600 OMR
5000 MVR124.51500 OMR
10000 MVR249.03000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 OMR40.15580 MVR
5 OMR200.77900 MVR
10 OMR401.55800 MVR
20 OMR803.11600 MVR
50 OMR2007.79000 MVR
100 OMR4015.58000 MVR
250 OMR10038.95000 MVR
500 OMR20077.90000 MVR
1000 OMR40155.80000 MVR
2000 OMR80311.60000 MVR
5000 OMR200779.00000 MVR
10000 OMR401558.00000 MVR