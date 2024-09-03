Maldivian rufiyaa to Omani rials exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Maldivian rufiyaa to Omani rials is currently 0.025 today, reflecting a -0.775% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Maldivian rufiyaa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.754% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Maldivian rufiyaa to Omani rials has fluctuated between a high of 0.025 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.025 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 1.350% increase in value.