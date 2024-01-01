Maldivian rufiyaas to Aruban florins today

Convert MVR to AWG at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
116.20 awg

MVR1.000 MVR = ƒ0.1162 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:59
MVR to AWG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

AWG
1 MVR to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11770.1178
Low0.11610.1160
Average0.11660.1170
Change-1.30%0.10%
1 MVR to AWG stats

The performance of MVR to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1177 and a 30 day low of 0.1161. This means the 30 day average was 0.1166. The change for MVR to AWG was -1.30.

The performance of MVR to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1178 and a 90 day low of 0.1160. This means the 90 day average was 0.1170. The change for MVR to AWG was 0.10.

Top currencies

 USDZAREURAUDCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD117.9730.9061.491.3550.76383.9481.308
1 ZAR0.05610.050.0830.0750.0424.6710.073
1 EUR1.10419.84811.6451.4970.84292.7081.444
1 AUD0.67112.0620.60810.910.51256.3420.878

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Aruban Florin
1 MVR0.11620 AWG
5 MVR0.58098 AWG
10 MVR1.16196 AWG
20 MVR2.32392 AWG
50 MVR5.80980 AWG
100 MVR11.61960 AWG
250 MVR29.04900 AWG
500 MVR58.09800 AWG
1000 MVR116.19600 AWG
2000 MVR232.39200 AWG
5000 MVR580.98000 AWG
10000 MVR1,161.96000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 AWG8.60615 MVR
5 AWG43.03075 MVR
10 AWG86.06150 MVR
20 AWG172.12300 MVR
50 AWG430.30750 MVR
100 AWG860.61500 MVR
250 AWG2,151.53750 MVR
500 AWG4,303.07500 MVR
1000 AWG8,606.15000 MVR
2000 AWG17,212.30000 MVR
5000 AWG43,030.75000 MVR
10000 AWG86,061.50000 MVR