1,000 chf
2,012.25 awg

1.000 CHF = 2.012 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:36
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Swiss francs to Aruban florins

  1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  3

    That's it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to AWG rate and how it's changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Aruban Florin
1 CHF2.01225 AWG
5 CHF10.06125 AWG
10 CHF20.12250 AWG
20 CHF40.24500 AWG
50 CHF100.61250 AWG
100 CHF201.22500 AWG
250 CHF503.06250 AWG
500 CHF1,006.12500 AWG
1000 CHF2,012.25000 AWG
2000 CHF4,024.50000 AWG
5000 CHF10,061.25000 AWG
10000 CHF20,122.50000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Swiss Franc
1 AWG0.49696 CHF
5 AWG2.48478 CHF
10 AWG4.96955 CHF
20 AWG9.93910 CHF
50 AWG24.84775 CHF
100 AWG49.69550 CHF
250 AWG124.23875 CHF
500 AWG248.47750 CHF
1000 AWG496.95500 CHF
2000 AWG993.91000 CHF
5000 AWG2,484.77500 CHF
10000 AWG4,969.55000 CHF