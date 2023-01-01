1 Swiss franc to Aruban florins

Convert CHF to AWG at the real exchange rate

1 chf
2.05 awg

1.00000 CHF = 2.05029 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.9170.79977683.2781.36841.52579149.1151.65276
1 EUR1.090510.8721590.81471.492241.66387162.611.80233
1 GBP1.250351.146591104.1271.710981.90777186.4462.06652
1 INR0.0120080.01101140.0096036910.01643170.01832161.790570.0198462

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss franc

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Aruban Florin
1 CHF2.05029 AWG
5 CHF10.25145 AWG
10 CHF20.50290 AWG
20 CHF41.00580 AWG
50 CHF102.51450 AWG
100 CHF205.02900 AWG
250 CHF512.57250 AWG
500 CHF1025.14500 AWG
1000 CHF2050.29000 AWG
2000 CHF4100.58000 AWG
5000 CHF10251.45000 AWG
10000 CHF20502.90000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Swiss Franc
1 AWG0.48773 CHF
5 AWG2.43867 CHF
10 AWG4.87735 CHF
20 AWG9.75470 CHF
50 AWG24.38675 CHF
100 AWG48.77350 CHF
250 AWG121.93375 CHF
500 AWG243.86750 CHF
1000 AWG487.73500 CHF
2000 AWG975.47000 CHF
5000 AWG2438.67500 CHF
10000 AWG4877.35000 CHF