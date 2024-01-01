Swedish kronor to Aruban florins today

Convert SEK to AWG at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
173.68 awg

kr1.000 SEK = ƒ0.1737 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:38
SEK to AWG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

AWG
1 SEK to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.17630.1763
Low0.16900.1651
Average0.17270.1704
Change2.78%0.82%
1 SEK to AWG stats

The performance of SEK to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1763 and a 30 day low of 0.1690. This means the 30 day average was 0.1727. The change for SEK to AWG was 2.78.

The performance of SEK to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1763 and a 90 day low of 0.1651. This means the 90 day average was 0.1704. The change for SEK to AWG was 0.82.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75310.68883.9521.3553.875
1 EUR1.10510.8427.4611.80792.7371.4964.281
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85414.014110.0771.7765.081
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.4320.2010.574

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Aruban Florin
1 SEK0.17368 AWG
5 SEK0.86839 AWG
10 SEK1.73677 AWG
20 SEK3.47354 AWG
50 SEK8.68385 AWG
100 SEK17.36770 AWG
250 SEK43.41925 AWG
500 SEK86.83850 AWG
1000 SEK173.67700 AWG
2000 SEK347.35400 AWG
5000 SEK868.38500 AWG
10000 SEK1,736.77000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Swedish Krona
1 AWG5.75782 SEK
5 AWG28.78910 SEK
10 AWG57.57820 SEK
20 AWG115.15640 SEK
50 AWG287.89100 SEK
100 AWG575.78200 SEK
250 AWG1,439.45500 SEK
500 AWG2,878.91000 SEK
1000 AWG5,757.82000 SEK
2000 AWG11,515.64000 SEK
5000 AWG28,789.10000 SEK
10000 AWG57,578.20000 SEK